India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Live Streaming, Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match Online?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 live streaming: IND take on ZIM at Harare. (CREIMAS)

IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20 Live Streaming: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe in the third of the three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday. The hosts have lost the series 2-0, and they will want to win the final game for pride.

India, on the other hand, has been quite clinical with both the bat and ball in both games. In the 2nd T20I, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma slammed half-centuries to help post a massive total, and later in the second innings the bowlers collectively restricted Zimbabwe.

In the first game, after a rough start against England, where he was dropped after 3 matches, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally performed well with the bat against Zimbabwe, scoring his maiden half-century and becoming the youngest ever player to do so in international cricket.