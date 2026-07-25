India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Live Streaming, Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match Online?

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IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20 Live Streaming: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe in the third of the three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday. The hosts have lost the series 2-0, and they will want to win the final game for pride.
India, on the other hand, has been quite clinical with both the bat and ball in both games. In the 2nd T20I, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma slammed half-centuries to help post a massive total, and later in the second innings the bowlers collectively restricted Zimbabwe.
In the first game, after a rough start against England, where he was dropped after 3 matches, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally performed well with the bat against Zimbabwe, scoring his maiden half-century and becoming the youngest ever player to do so in international cricket.
When and where to watch IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20I?
The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will take place on Saturday, July 26, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 4:00 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20I match?
In India, the live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be made available on the Unite8 Sports TV channels.
How to watch the live streaming of IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20I match?
In India, the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.