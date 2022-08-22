scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022
IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India eye clean sweep

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India will be looking to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against Zimbabwe.

By: Sports Desk
August 22, 2022 11:59:29 am
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul has done quite well to keep the players motivated enough to go out in the middle, grab the chances with both hands, and cement their places in the side that is gearing up for big battles in the coming times.

Follow live score and updates of India vs Zimbabwe from Harare below.

India take on Zimbabwe in the third ODI

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

India: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (C), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.

