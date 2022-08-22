IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India eye clean sweep

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul has done quite well to keep the players motivated enough to go out in the middle, grab the chances with both hands, and cement their places in the side that is gearing up for big battles in the coming times.

