India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer aims to seal first series as captain

India have a chance to seal the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on Saturday when the two sides meet at Harare Sports Club for the 2nd match. Shreyas Iyer’s men put on a clinical show on Thursday to register a dominant seven-wicket win in the opener, ending their long winless streak.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Scorecard: Follow Here

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The first game belonged to India’s young pace attack and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Mayank Yadav made a strong comeback after nearly two years, picking up two wickets with his very first delivery. Prince Yadav also chipped in, while debutant Ashok Sharma impressed with his raw pace. The chase was more like a formality ever after as Sooryavanshi smashed a record-breaking 18-ball half-century.

India vs Zimbabwe T20I series 2026: All You Need To Know

Zimbabwe face a must-win contest to keep the series alive. Their batting crumbled early, and they will need a much-improved top-order performance today. Captain Sikandar Raza will hope for a stronger response from his side, with the series on the line.

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Live Updates Jul 25, 2026 03:52 PM IST India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 2nd T20I: What did Sikandar Raza say “Marumani and Madhevere - thought they batted really well to give us some sort of a respectable total. We'll take that as a positive, and hopefully the other guys can chip in as well so that we can put up a competitive total if we bat first." Jul 25, 2026 03:48 PM IST India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 2nd T20I: Sunil Josh on Ravi Bishnoi “Ravi Bishnoi's series was not good in England and there was a lot of talk about no-bowl. He hasn't changed anything in his action. He has re-aligned his run-up. We've also communicated with Sairaj [Bahutule]. So, we've had good conversations with him. And eventually, we've seen that he's not even going close to the return crease also, which is very pleasing for him, honestly, and for us also.” Jul 25, 2026 03:39 PM IST India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 2nd T20I: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Zimbabwe from Harare. India gave a clinical performance in the first game to register its first win under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy. They would want to win today and take the series away, and try to experiment with a few things in tomorrow's game.