India Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 Live Streaming, Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match Online?

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IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Shreyas iyer finally got his first win as India’s T20I captain when the Men in Blue thrashed Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in the first match at Harare to take a 1-0 lead in this series. The victory will feel good for Iyer who is coming into the series with back to back series losses to Ireland (0-2) and England (0-4).
After a rough start against England where he was dropped after 3 matches, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally came good with the bat vs Zimbabwe, scoring his maiden half century, becoming the youngest ever player to do so in international cricket.
He was aptly supported by pacers Mayank Yadav, playing his forst India match since October 2024, and Prince Yadav, both taking 2 wickets apiece, restricting Zimbabwe to only 125/7 in 20 overs, a target India chased down in 13.2 overs.
When and where to watch IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I?
The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will take place on Saturday, July 25, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 4:00 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I match?
In India, the live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be made available on the Unite8 Sports TV channels.
How to watch the live streaming of IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I match?
In India, the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.