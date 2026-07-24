India Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 Live Streaming, Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match Online?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 live streaming: IND take on ZIM at Harare. (CREIMAS)

IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Shreyas iyer finally got his first win as India’s T20I captain when the Men in Blue thrashed Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in the first match at Harare to take a 1-0 lead in this series. The victory will feel good for Iyer who is coming into the series with back to back series losses to Ireland (0-2) and England (0-4).

After a rough start against England where he was dropped after 3 matches, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally came good with the bat vs Zimbabwe, scoring his maiden half century, becoming the youngest ever player to do so in international cricket.