Saturday, August 20, 2022

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI: India likely to land an unchanged XI

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Probable Playing XI Prediction: Dream11 prediction, weather info, IND vs ZIM squads; Check Out All Details Here.

IND vs ZIM Playing XI 2nd ODI: Indian batsman Shubman Gill, left, and Shikhar Dhawan walk off the pitch on the first day of the One-Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI: Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, India would look to clinch the series by winning the second ODI as the two teams take the field on Saturday, August 20 in Harare. The men in blue beat the hosts in a perfect way, registering a 10 wicket win in the first ODI. Deepak Hooda was the star with the ball on his return in India blues after more six months as he picked a three-wicket haul. Shikhar Dhawan (81* off 112) and Shubman Gill (82* off 72 balls) helped chase 190 with all 10 wickets intact. India is less likely to make a change in the lineup and go for the kill in the second match to gain an unassailable lead.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Match Details:

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI will be played at Harare Sports Park on Saturday, August 20.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Harare Sports Park for the 2nd ODI should play the same as it did in the first match, assisting seamers early on in the powerplay with the swing and bounce.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Weather Report:

The forecast suggests no big threat to the matches with the sun expected to shine bright and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celcius.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Probable Playing XI

India Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe Probable XI:  Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani/Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Wlliams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, John Masara

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi

 

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 11:41:16 am
India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead
