IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI: India likely to land an unchanged XI

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI: Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, India would look to clinch the series by winning the second ODI as the two teams take the field on Saturday, August 20 in Harare. The men in blue beat the hosts in a perfect way, registering a 10 wicket win in the first ODI. Deepak Hooda was the star with the ball on his return in India blues after more six months as he picked a three-wicket haul. Shikhar Dhawan (81* off 112) and Shubman Gill (82* off 72 balls) helped chase 190 with all 10 wickets intact. India is less likely to make a change in the lineup and go for the kill in the second match to gain an unassailable lead.
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Match Details:
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI will be played at Harare Sports Park on Saturday, August 20.
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Pitch Report:
Subscriber Only Stories
The pitch at the Harare Sports Park for the 2nd ODI should play the same as it did in the first match, assisting seamers early on in the powerplay with the swing and bounce.
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Weather Report:
The forecast suggests no big threat to the matches with the sun expected to shine bright and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celcius.
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Probable Playing XI
India Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Zimbabwe Probable XI: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani/Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Wlliams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi
Squads:
Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, John Masara
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi
Now software decides: Inter-district transfer of ZP teachers underway in Maharashtra
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers?
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Now software decides: Inter-district transfer of ZP teachers underway in Maharashtra
CJI inaugurates new City Courts Complex in Vijayawada
Man murders landlord with hammer in Delhi’s Mangolpuri, held after 250-km chase
Andropause: Everything you need to know about ‘male menopause’
Explained: How is Russia’s war in Ukraine going?
KEAM 2022 Provisional category list released; raise objections till August 23
14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in HP’s Mandi
Medvedev and Tsitsipas set up showpiece SF, Alcaraz crashes out in Cincinnati
2 minors killed in house collapse in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur
Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a ‘proud moment’
FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa’s winning streak ends, trails Magnus Carlsen by one match point after five rounds
‘We got a raw deal’: Rubber industry seeks government help to tide over crisis