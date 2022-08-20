IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI: India likely to land an unchanged XI

IND vs ZIM Playing XI 2nd ODI: Indian batsman Shubman Gill, left, and Shikhar Dhawan walk off the pitch on the first day of the One-Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. (AP/PTI Photo)

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI: Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, India would look to clinch the series by winning the second ODI as the two teams take the field on Saturday, August 20 in Harare. The men in blue beat the hosts in a perfect way, registering a 10 wicket win in the first ODI. Deepak Hooda was the star with the ball on his return in India blues after more six months as he picked a three-wicket haul. Shikhar Dhawan (81* off 112) and Shubman Gill (82* off 72 balls) helped chase 190 with all 10 wickets intact. India is less likely to make a change in the lineup and go for the kill in the second match to gain an unassailable lead.