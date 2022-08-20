IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch

India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM), 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming: India smarted their way past Zimbabwe in the first of the three ODIs on Thursday. They will now want to clinch the series when the two teams go again on Saturday, August 20. Deepak Chahar led the early blows, swinging the ball deep towards the end of the powerplay and running through the weak Zimbabwe top order. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel followed suit and it never looked like a tough task for the visitors. The opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill added their third hundred plus partnership and sealed the 10 wicket win in the 31st over.

Zimbabwe had a lot to think about post the first match and would want to improve on that going into the second ODI. Here’s all you need to know about the second India vs Zimbabwe ODI.

Of making a strong comeback & putting in a solid show with the ball 💪 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 this post-match chat between @deepak_chahar9 & @akshar2026 after #TeamIndia‘s win in the first #ZIMvIND ODI. 👌 👌 – By @ameyatilak Full interview 🎥 🔽https://t.co/dNjz5EIgHO pic.twitter.com/4Bhxbm8Od9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 19, 2022

When will India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be played on Saturday, August 20.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 2nd ODI be played?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be played at Harare Sports Club, in Harare.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 2nd ODI start?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will start at 12:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:15 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 2nd ODI?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be available on Sony Liv.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.