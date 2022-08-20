IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India opt to bowl first, Shardul Thakur replaces Deepak Chahar

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score: KL Rahul has won the toss and India will bowl first. One change for India in the XI, Shardul Thakur, comes in for Deepak Chahar. Two changes for Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga come in.
Playing XIs
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Zimbabwe XI: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga
Follow Live Updates of IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI below.
No Deepak Chahar but Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have shown shades of the carry, bounce, swing and intent they generated early on in the powerplay of the first ODI. Maiden over for Krishna to begin with. Two overs gone, Zimbabwe are 1/0.
The blue huddle is in at the Harare Sports Park. Time for round two off the three. Mohammed Siraj has the new ball, Takudzwanashe Kaitano is on strike for Zimbabwe. Here we go!
Gill: "It was all about getting experience in the middle and that was the talk with Rahul sir to spend as much time as possible. The surfaces in the West Indies were slightly difficult and I wanted to spend time and gain experience. He (Dhawan) is such a chill guy to bat with and we don't talk much about cricket when batting in the middle."
As he ran in gingerly to bowl the first delivery of the game, Chahar ended up aborting his run-up at the last instant. On his second attempt, he sent down the gentlest of away-swinging full tosses. His returns of 7-0-27-3, which set up a 10-wicket wipeout, don’t reveal it, but for the first few overs of his spell on Thursday, Chahar looked every bit a bowler feeling his way back. Will India miss their player of the match from the first ODI? Read more about his special return here.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2nd India vs Zimbabwe ODI in Harare. Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series following a ten-wicket win, the men in blue have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI.