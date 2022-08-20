IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India opt to bowl first, Shardul Thakur replaces Deepak Chahar

scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022
By: Sports Desk
Updated: August 20, 2022 12:56:39 pm
India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score: KL Rahul has won the toss and India will bowl first. One change for India in the XI, Shardul Thakur, comes in for Deepak Chahar. Two changes for Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga come in.

Playing XIs

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe XI: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

Live Blog

12:54 (IST)20 Aug 2022
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live: A similar start for India

No Deepak Chahar but Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have shown shades of the carry, bounce, swing and intent they generated early on in the powerplay of the first ODI. Maiden over for Krishna to begin with. Two overs gone, Zimbabwe are 1/0.

12:46 (IST)20 Aug 2022
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live: Match time

The blue huddle is in at the Harare Sports Park. Time for round two off the three. Mohammed Siraj has the new ball, Takudzwanashe Kaitano is on strike for Zimbabwe. Here we go!

12:36 (IST)20 Aug 2022
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live: Shubman Gill talks batting

Gill: "It was all about getting experience in the middle and that was the talk with Rahul sir to spend as much time as possible. The surfaces in the West Indies were slightly difficult and I wanted to spend time and gain experience. He (Dhawan) is such a chill guy to bat with and we don't talk much about cricket when batting in the middle." 

12:32 (IST)20 Aug 2022
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live: Will India miss Deepak Chahar?

As he ran in gingerly to bowl the first delivery of the game, Chahar ended up aborting his run-up at the last instant. On his second attempt, he sent down the gentlest of away-swinging full tosses. His returns of 7-0-27-3, which set up a 10-wicket wipeout, don’t reveal it, but for the first few overs of his spell on Thursday, Chahar looked every bit a bowler feeling his way back. Will India miss their player of the match from the first ODI? Read more about his special return here.

12:23 (IST)20 Aug 2022
12:16 (IST)20 Aug 2022
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2nd India vs Zimbabwe ODI in Harare. Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series following a ten-wicket win, the men in blue have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI. 

Skipper Rahul needs game time; team new challenge in remaining ODIs

Squads

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.

