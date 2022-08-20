IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India opt to bowl first, Shardul Thakur replaces Deepak Chahar

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live: Will India miss Deepak Chahar?

As he ran in gingerly to bowl the first delivery of the game, Chahar ended up aborting his run-up at the last instant. On his second attempt, he sent down the gentlest of away-swinging full tosses. His returns of 7-0-27-3, which set up a 10-wicket wipeout, don’t reveal it, but for the first few overs of his spell on Thursday, Chahar looked every bit a bowler feeling his way back. Will India miss their player of the match from the first ODI? Read more about his special return here.