IND vs ZIM 1st T20 Playing 11: Sooryavanshi in; India’s predicted XI today

After a bruising tour of England where they were swept 4-0 in a five-match T20 series, Shreyas Iyer’s Indian team starts its tour of Zimbabwe with plenty of intrigue over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The teenager was given three games to play against England where he managed scores of 15, 13 and 14 before he was dropped in favour of Sanju Samson. With Samson not being named in the side for the Zimbabwe tour, Sooryavanshi will be back in the XI, at the top of the batting.

The Zimbabwe tour could be where he makes a strong case for himself after a tour of England where he became the youngest player to represent India in the second T20I in Manchester, but could only manage scores of 15, 13 and 14.