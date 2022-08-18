IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Updated: August 18, 2022 9:49:49 am
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Streaming: KL Rahul-led Team India and Regis Chakabva’s men will face each other in 1st ODI of the three-match series, on Thursday. Supposed to be one of the most vital cogs in India’s T20 World Cup top-order, Rahul would like to make full use of the game time he gets as an opener during the three games against Regis Chakabva’s side.
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Streaming details
When will India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 1st ODI be played?
The India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be played on Thursday, August 18.
Where will India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 1st ODI be played?
India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be played at Harare Sports Club, in Harare.
What time will India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 1st ODI start?
India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will start at 12:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:15PM.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 1st ODI?
The India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six.
How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe (IND vs ZIM) 1st ODI?
The live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be available on Sony Liv.
Squads:
India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.
