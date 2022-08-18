IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India opt to field vs Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score:
India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: All eyes will be on skipper KL Rahul’s form and fitness when India take on Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI of the three-match series today at Harare Sports Club.
On the Harare Sports Club batting belters where Zimbabwe chased down Bangladesh’s 300 plus and 290-odd targets in successive games in the recently-concluded series, India’s batting line-up with Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson will certainly prove to be more than a handful for hosts. Follow live score and updates of 1st IND vs ZIM ODI below
Ind vs ZIM 1st ODI live score and updates: Catch all the live action between India vs Zimbabwe from Harare Sports Club, Harare
Rahul had led India in ODIs earlier this year during the three-match series in South Africa. (Photo: PTI)
The last time India toured Zimbabwe, back in 2016, KL Rahul got a taste of the highs and lows on his limited-overs debut at Harare Sports Club. He made an unbeaten century in a successful chase in his first ODI, but a week later, was bowled for a golden duck on his T20I initiation at the same ground.
Six years later, how much he has come to matter to Indian cricket is evident by the fact that Shikhar Dhawan had to step aside as captain for this three-match ODI tour as soon as Rahul was passed fit. He’s established himself as one of the handful of all-format players in the country and now returns to where it all started, pencilled in as captain after a near three-month injury and illness layoff.
“Great memories from this ground, my ODI and T20 debut happened here in Harare. Coming back here after so many years and getting the opportunity to lead your country, it is very pleasing, you see how much you have grown and how far you have come as a cricketer and an individual, that gives me great joy,” Rahul said on Wednesday ahead of the first ODI in Harare. [Read Full Article]
India win the toss and opted to ball first against Zimbabwe in the first ODI.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India vs Zimbabwe to be played at the Harare Sports Club. KL Rahul-led India will play three ODIs against feisty Zimbabwe, who've defeated Bangladesh recently in both the ODI and T20I series.