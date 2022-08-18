IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India opt to field vs Zimbabwe

Rahul had led India in ODIs earlier this year during the three-match series in South Africa. (Photo: PTI)

The last time India toured Zimbabwe, back in 2016, KL Rahul got a taste of the highs and lows on his limited-overs debut at Harare Sports Club. He made an unbeaten century in a successful chase in his first ODI, but a week later, was bowled for a golden duck on his T20I initiation at the same ground.

Six years later, how much he has come to matter to Indian cricket is evident by the fact that Shikhar Dhawan had to step aside as captain for this three-match ODI tour as soon as Rahul was passed fit. He’s established himself as one of the handful of all-format players in the country and now returns to where it all started, pencilled in as captain after a near three-month injury and illness layoff.

“Great memories from this ground, my ODI and T20 debut happened here in Harare. Coming back here after so many years and getting the opportunity to lead your country, it is very pleasing, you see how much you have grown and how far you have come as a cricketer and an individual, that gives me great joy,” Rahul said on Wednesday ahead of the first ODI in Harare. [Read Full Article]