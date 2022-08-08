‘We pretty much achieved it, but that’s not the end of the road for us’: Rohit Sharma in his dressing room address

Updated: August 8, 2022 2:19:33 pm
Riding on Shreyas Iyer’s stroke-filled 64 and spinners’ dominance over Windies batters, India recorded yet another one-sided 88-run victory over West Indies to wrap up the five-match T20 International series by a comprehensive 4-1 margin on Sunday.
Skipper Rohit Sharma lauded the team effort put out by each individual in the series and said, “It’s not an end of the road but a consistent mindset will be needed.”
“We have often talked about what we wanted to do, how we wanted to play. It’s one thing about talking about it. And another thing going out and trying to do. Trying to do it is what I felt ( is important) and everyone tried to do that. Most of us actually went and did it. So that to me was very, very pleasing, ” Rohit added while addressing the team after win on Sunday.
Shreyas Iyer’s half-century and useful contributions from Deepak Hooda (38 off 25 balls) and stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya’s (28 off 16 balls) cameo propelled India to 188 for 7 in 20 overs after being put in to bat.
Hailing the side, Rohit also said, “So we are not one or two guys who won games for us but all of us did that. So to me, that was very, very pleasing to see. Firstly, I really want to appreciate that all of us are buying that thought, and then going out there and actually doing it. So it takes a lot. It’s not easy, trust me it’s not easy, but we’ve tried it and succeeded. On most occasions we pretty much achieved it. But that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for us. We will continue to keep topping up the little aspects of the game.”
It takes a lot to change the game and the mindset. It takes a lot to understand what the team requires. For me individual brilliance is good but those little efforts will give us more results consistently.”
India have used seven captains across the three formats this year and Rohit said it was an encouraging sign for the team. “I know it’s very exciting to create so many leaders around the team … and you want the guys to handle the pressure, who understand the game and know each other really well,” Rohit told broadcaster Star Sports.
