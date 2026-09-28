IND vs WI: All records broken by Virat Kohli with 55th ODI century

Virat Kohli played another timeless classic as he smashed his 55th ODI century in only 74 balls against the West Indies in the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Chasing 296, Kohli forged a 151-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill for the second wicket before leading India to a resounding eight-wicket win with 42 overs in the chase. Kohli brought down a heap of records along the way, also reaching the colossal landmark of 15,000 runs during the knock.

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Here’s a look at all records and milestones set by Kohli in the first ODI vs West Indies

Fastest to 15,000 runs

Kohli became only the second man after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 runs in ODI cricket. While Tendulkar took 377 innings to reach the mark, Kohli ecliped by a staggering margin of 75 innings, reaching the mark in only his 303rd ODI innings.