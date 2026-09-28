IND vs WI: All records broken by Virat Kohli with 55th ODI century

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Virat Kohli played another timeless classic as he smashed his 55th ODI century in only 74 balls against the West Indies in the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Chasing 296, Kohli forged a 151-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill for the second wicket before leading India to a resounding eight-wicket win with 42 overs in the chase. Kohli brought down a heap of records along the way, also reaching the colossal landmark of 15,000 runs during the knock.
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Fastest to 15,000 runs
Kohli became only the second man after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 runs in ODI cricket. While Tendulkar took 377 innings to reach the mark, Kohli ecliped by a staggering margin of 75 innings, reaching the mark in only his 303rd ODI innings.
Joint-most List A centuries
The century was also Kohli’s 60th century in all List A cricket across 338 innings. He equalled Tendulkar for the most centuries in the 50-over format.
Most ODI runs at home
Kohli surpassed Tendulkar (6,976) to become the first batter to complete 7,000 ODI runs at home.
Most centuries in a country
Kohli’s hundred was his 42nd century across all formats in India, the joint-highest alongside Tendulkar for most centuries in a country in international cricket.
Most centuries in chases, winning chases
Kohli bettered his staggering record in ODI chases with his 30th century batting second in the format. It is 12 more than second-placed Rohit Sharma (18). 25 of Kohli’s hundreds have come in winning chases, easily the highest by any batter.
Most ODI centuries against a country
Kohli slammed his 10th ODI century against the West Indies, equalling his own record for most centuries against a single opponent in the format. Kohli has previously struck 10 centuries in Sri Lanka, the last of which was also registered in Thiruvananthapuram.
Career-best strike rate, highest sixes/innings
Kohli smashed nine sixes during his unbeaten knock, eclipsing his previous best of eight sixes against Sri Lanka in 2023 at the same venue. It is also the second-most sixes by an Indian batter in an ODI chase, only behind MS Dhoni (10 vs Sri Lanka).
Kohli’s career strike rate also went past 94 for the first time in his entire career.
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