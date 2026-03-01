India vs West Indies Today Match Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Kuldeep Yadav come in for IND vs WI in Kolkata?

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will lock horns with Shai Hope’s West Indies in the final game of the Super 8 stage on Sunday in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The winner of the contest will go into the semi-finals of the tournament. Both sides, after remaining unbeaten in the group stages, took a bashing at the hands of the Proteas.

India faced Zimbabwe after losing to South Africa and got back into gear with the bat; however, concerns remain with the ball as the side could not contain the Zimbabwe batters through the middle overs. Against the West Indies, who had issues facing spin, India can resort to playing an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav.