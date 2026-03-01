India vs West Indies Today Match Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Kuldeep Yadav come in for IND vs WI in Kolkata?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will lock horns with Shai Hope’s West Indies in the final game of the Super 8 stage on Sunday in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The winner of the contest will go into the semi-finals of the tournament. Both sides, after remaining unbeaten in the group stages, took a bashing at the hands of the Proteas.
India faced Zimbabwe after losing to South Africa and got back into gear with the bat; however, concerns remain with the ball as the side could not contain the Zimbabwe batters through the middle overs. Against the West Indies, who had issues facing spin, India can resort to playing an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav.
West Indies, on the other hand too took a thumping against South Africa in their previous game. Their bowling was the concern on that occassion and they will try to rectify going into the game against India. Unless Kolkata rolls out a spin-conducive surface, it will be one team trying to muscle the other in the high-octane clash.
India predicted XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies predicted XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde/Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Squads:
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson
