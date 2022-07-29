IND vs WI T20Is: Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul

July 29, 2022 5:34:57 pm
The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday named wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson as a replacement for KL Rahul in the T20I squad for the ongoing West Indies series.
KL Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. The batter tested positive for Covid-19 last week and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team.
Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0.
NEWS 🚨 – Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul in T20I squad.
More details 👇 #WIvIND | #TeamIndia https://t.co/4LVD8rGTlE
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2022
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for this series while Kuldeep, who had suffered a hand injury in the home series against South Africa in June, is making a return in this series. Ravichandran Ashwin is also back in the T20I setup and will be looking to book his berth for the T20 World Cup.
The selection committee has also given rest to Bumrah keeping the workload management in mind. Bumrah has been playing non-stop cricket and with the Indian team to play a few more series before the T20 World Cup, the selectors felt it would be better to let him have a break.
The five-match T20I series against the West Indies will start from July 29 and will go on till August 7. The first match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, followed by the other two games, both of which will take place at the Warner Park in St Kitts.
