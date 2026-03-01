India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: How to Watch IND vs WI today Match Live Online?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Suryakumar Yadav’s India face Shai Hope’s West Indies at the Eden Gardens in a crucial T20 World Cup Super Eights clash on Sunday. The equation is simple, the winner of this match goes through to the semifinals, making it an enticing virtual knockout game to end the Super Eights. The two teams’ journies in the Super Eights have been almost mirror images of each other.
India started with a heavy defeat to South Africa and recovered with a big win over Zimbabwe. West Indies started with a gigantic 107-run win over Zimbabwe and followed that by being thrashed by South Africa by nine wickets. India’s batting revival against Zimbabwe was just perfect and long-awaited. In a rejigged line-up, with Sanju Samson returning to the top, all the top six contributed in unison. However, in West Indies, they face a team with three spinners that they have hardly ever faced.
What Is The Toss Time For India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?
The toss for India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
What time and where is the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The India vs West Indies World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Sunday, March 1, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
How To Watch India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match In India?
The India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.
How To Live Stream India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?
The live streaming of India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson
