India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: How to Watch IND vs WI today Match Live Online?

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Suryakumar Yadav’s India face Shai Hope’s West Indies at the Eden Gardens in a crucial T20 World Cup Super Eights clash on Sunday. The equation is simple, the winner of this match goes through to the semifinals, making it an enticing virtual knockout game to end the Super Eights. The two teams’ journies in the Super Eights have been almost mirror images of each other.

India started with a heavy defeat to South Africa and recovered with a big win over Zimbabwe. West Indies started with a gigantic 107-run win over Zimbabwe and followed that by being thrashed by South Africa by nine wickets. India’s batting revival against Zimbabwe was just perfect and long-awaited. In a rejigged line-up, with Sanju Samson returning to the top, all the top six contributed in unison. However, in West Indies, they face a team with three spinners that they have hardly ever faced.