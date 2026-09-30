India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: Shubman Gill wins toss opts to bowl vs WI in Guwahati

Yeah, definitely would have fielded as well. [On West Indies' record as a chasing side and the challenge of batting first] Yeah, for sure. You know, coin toss is a 50-50 chance, and regardless of what happens, we got to do well. So we've got another opportunity today to put some runs on the board and try to get a good score and give our bowlers something to defend. [On whether West Indies were around 20 runs short in the first ODI after being on course for 320 at one stage] Yeah, probably a bit more runs than that, to be fair. But yeah, just about understanding and identifying the areas we need to improve and finding ways to get better at them as quickly as we can. You know, it's not much of a big turnaround between games. So it's about, you know, going out there, putting your best foot forward and finding the right solutions to win games. [On what he makes of the surface now that West Indies are batting first] It looks pretty good. I just think it'll probably do a little bit to start, but we just got to assess quickly and then see what a good score would be at the back end. [On changes to the XI] Yeah, we've got four changes, and not gonna hurt my head with all of them today, so you guys are going to see that on the graphic (*smiles*).
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: India face West Indies in the 2nd ODI between the two sides in Guwahati with a chance at sealing a series win. Justin Greaves scored a century for the West Indies in the first ODI but Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul helped India restrict the visitors to 295/7, with a target close to 350 looking very much on the cards at one point. Then came a couple of masterful centuries from Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill which helped India chase the target down comfortably
In what is a huge blow for the West Indies, it is in-form man Greaves himself who has been ruled out of the second ODI. India, meanwhile, will be pondering whether to bring back Mohammed Siraj and whether to keep Nitish Kumar Reddy in the squad. There will also be significant focus on former captain Rohit Sharma’s form.
Fellow veteran Kohli’s place in the team can never possibly questioned now that it is clear that the batting great seems to have hit another purple patch late in his ODI career but Rohit’s form has been comparitively topsy-turvy. This even led to the possibility of him being dropped after India’s last ODI series in England. In the first ODI against the West Indies, Rohit had provided a strong start to the Indian chase, scoring 32 in 35 balls.
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We're gonna bowl first. [On the Guwahati surface and the extra grass compared to the previous venue] Yeah, a bit more grass, and looks a little bit patchy at times. So I think there'll be a little bit more for the fast bowlers initially. [On whether he was happy with India's performance in the last game] Yeah, definitely. I think it was, after being put under pressure in the first 20-25 overs, the way we came back was really good. And I think it's even more humid and even more hotter here, so I think it's gonna be a good challenge for our fast bowlers. [On the importance of fielding standards in this format] Yeah, definitely. I think the intensity in the field in the middle overs is what dictates the game, and I think that is one area where I thought we could have been a little bit better in the last game. So hopefully I think this game is going to be a bit better. [On India's strong top order and everyone being in good form in the last game] Yeah, I think everyone looked well. Even Rohit bhai was looking in good touch, so hopefully it's gonna be another good game for us. [On changes to India's XI] We've got one change - Auqib Nabi makes his debut in place of Nitish.
John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
Shubman Gill wins toss opts to bowl vs WI in Guwahati
Auqib Nabi has just received his cap from KL Rahul in the team huddle. Shivani Naik had written about Jammu and Kashmir's silent strike weapon last year when he was making all kinds of waves while leading his team to a historic Ranji Trophy title. You can read that HERE.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel
West Indies: John Campbell, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes
The series moves to Guwahati for the second ODI. India have a series win in front of them, West Indies have a fight for survival. The visitors would've been pretty disappointed by how the first ODI panned out, particularly with the start that they got with a 135-run opening stand between Justin Greaves and John Campbell in just under 20 overs. They still went on to post a target of 296 for India to chase but the hosts made it look like 196 thanks to almost completely flawless knocks from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Stay tuned for more updates!
Shubman Gill leads the chase before Virat Kohli’s encore
The moment would remain frozen in the memory of the audience. Virat Kohli sears down the ground, pauses for a micro second and transfers his weight seamlessly into Gudakesh Motie’s flighted ball. Over the long-on fence. Into his 55th century, into their imperishable memory. It’s perhaps the last they would see Kohli in flesh and bone in an India shirt. Kisses flew, drums beat in frenzy, the chants reached a deafening chorus and unleashed a barrage of boundaries to wrap up the game. READ MORE
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