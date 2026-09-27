India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Will Ruturaj Gaikwad play for IND vs WI in Thiruvananthapuram

Shubman Gill’s India will lock horns with Shai Hope’s West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series starting on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The series consists of a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series

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Although India has a few players missing for this game, they will focus on the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe. From a batting perspective, the lineup is all but settled. Shreyas Iyer, who is leading the side in the Asian Games in Japan, will be expected to take the number four slot when he returns, and the bowling is also sorted.

West Indies, on the other hand, have had some decent results in this format, but playing India in their backyard has been a tough challenge in their recent visits. They will be hoping to turn it around this time and deliver a competitive performance.

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Live Updates Sep 27, 2026 12:35 PM IST India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Dhruv Jurel on IPL bid "Nobody bid for me when my name came up for the first time. I started getting calls from home, and a lot was going on in my mind. RR raised their paddle when my name came up for the second time. I was crying; I was in tears. Even my relatives would not ask when I would play for India. They only asked when I would play in the IPL. I thought, now I will tell all my relatives that I will play in the IPL," Jurel told Chopra's YouTube channel. Sep 27, 2026 12:25 PM IST India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav not getting enough game time “Sometimes you just have to go with the team combination or strategy, unfortunately or fortunately. Definitely you feel bad for yourself when you're not playing, when you're not part of the playing XI,” Kuldeep told South African broadcaster Neil Manthorp and former England fast bowler Steve Harmison in a talkSPORT interview. “You want to play because when you are in the squad you want to play, but sometimes it doesn't happen because of the whatever the management thinks… Last year, I was hoping to get a chance in a few games but it's okay. Maybe next time,” he said. Sep 27, 2026 12:17 PM IST India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Michael Clarke on Kuldeep Yadav "There are very few spinners playing all three formats. I think Kuldeep Yadav is the best all-format spinner in the world at the moment. He's a very good short-form bowler. But he's not getting enough opportunities. Though I think he'll play for India against Australia," Clarke said on his YouTube channel Beyond23 Cricket Podcast. Sep 27, 2026 12:05 PM IST India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Sitanshu Kotak ahead of game “I always see them (youngsters) talking to senior players or me, or Gautam (Gambhir) and Sairaj (Bahutule). The environment, I actually feel from inside, it is brilliant because everyone knows there is one year until the World Cup, everyone knows it is very important, everyone wants to settle in the Indian team where the youngsters are coming.

“And they have been outstandingly good. They are not coming just because they have been performing so well. So, it is a process where obviously with Indians being emotional people, I always see that our players, Indian players, they always share what they feel. So, that is a great thing (to have)” Sep 27, 2026 11:56 AM IST India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Shai Hope on winning in IND “The harsh reality is almost every series that we go into, those stats are always at the top of the list. We always say we haven't been in this team in 20 years or 15 plus years. So that means when we are taking our strides, we must be doing something right. So you can talk about not automatically qualifying for the World Cup, but certainly some of the strides that we make as a team is definitely commendable.

“Whenever you come to India, you want to play against the best team, win against the best team. So it will definitely be added motivation. We know it's going to be a tough, uphill battle, but we're looking forward to this one,” Sep 27, 2026 11:46 AM IST India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: WI predicted XI John Campbell, Justin Greaves/Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales Sep 27, 2026 11:39 AM IST India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: IND predicted XI Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj Sep 27, 2026 11:25 AM IST India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on the West Indies. The games in India have usually been pretty high-scoring, and the ones in which the West Indies, in their backyard, have been pretty old-school; whether they adapt to the Indian conditions and keep up the tempo in this format of the game, which requires the right balance between attack and defence, will be interesting to see. So stay with us; we have Sandip G on the ground, who will give a few important inputs. Meanwhile, we will give our analysis. Do stay with us and enjoy your Sunday afternoon.