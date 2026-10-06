IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Playing XI and toss coming up from Lucknow

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) 1st T20I Cricket Match Live Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer’s India will lock horns with Shai Hope’s West Indies in the first of the five-match T20I series on Tuesday. The visitors have lost the ODI series but have won an improbable final game and would want to build that confidence into this series.

IND vs WI 1st T20I Match Scorecard: Check Here

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The hosts, on the other hand, are coming off a gold medal at the Asian Games, and that team is increasingly looking like a force to reckon with after the poor start they had under Iyer, losing in Ireland. The batting of the team with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and others is looking imperious.

For the West Indies, though, although they have the batting, it is their bowling which is a concern. While they have managed to put on decent scores in the ODI format, their bowlers have let them down, and the pitches will be no different for T20I’s either.

Follow live updates for India vs West Indies 1st T20 below

Live Updates Oct 6, 2026 06:12 PM IST IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Morne Morkel on Sooryavanshi “If he is not getting that game time, he is still on a bus, in the dugout, in the hotel with guys with a lot of experience,” Morkel told reporters ahead of India’s first T20I against the West Indies. “I think, with him, sharing that dressing room and talking to guys, just actually watching how the guys go through their processes and how they set up will be key. “So I always challenge him. I say, ‘watch what this guy is doing in training. How does he face his first 15 balls when the wicket is tough? What sort of game plan has he come up with?’ Oct 6, 2026 06:03 PM IST IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: WI predicted XI Kamil Pooran, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph Oct 6, 2026 05:59 PM IST IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: India predicted XI Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav/Mayank Yadav Oct 6, 2026 05:47 PM IST IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on the West Indies in the first T20I. While the venue is not a high-scoring one in Lucknow, both teams have a tendency to score big runs, so it is going to be a cracking game of cricket. Do stay with us for all the live updates.