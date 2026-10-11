India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s IND will lock horns with Shai Hope’s WI in Indore

India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: IND will take on WI. (FILE photo)

India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s India will lock horns with Shai Hope’s West Indies in the third of the five-match T20I series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The series is level at 1-1 after West Indies pulled off an unlikely win in Ranchi by chasing a massive score

While India’s batting continues to impress, their bowling is starting to become a concern. During the ODI series, Shubman Gill faced a similar issue, and in the T20I series, Iyer, too, is struggling to restrict the opposition, albeit with a different bowling attack.

Story continues below this ad West Indies, on the other hand, have been mercurial in this series. Similar to India, their batting has been quite powerful, but their bowling performances have not delivered once this series, unlike India’s, who have had their moments. Scroll down to follow live updates of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Updates Oct 11, 2026 04:46 PM IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: WI predicted XI Shai Hope (c & wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph Oct 11, 2026 04:33 PM IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog: India taking on the West Indies. After a cracking affair at Ranchi, we are all set up for the Indore game with smaller dimensions here; we might have another high-scoring affair yet again. Well, the teams of both the batters will be smiling at the dimensions, while the bowlers might be saying Not again! It is going to be an interesting game; do stay with us. India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Can India’s spinners cope in Indore? In Ranchi, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir and Kuldeep Yadav conceded 141 runs in 9.3 overs and took one wicket. (CREIMAS) In a high-scoring match in Ranchi where over 500 runs were scored and India's spinners struggled with consistency, Roston Chase delivered a standout, match-defining spell of 3/24 in 4 overs by constantly varying his pace, lines, and trajectories to exploit the pitch's unpredictable bounce. Adapting remarkably from his earlier outing in Lucknow—where he conceded 37 runs in a match otherwise dominated by spin—Chase outmanoeuvred India's batting lineup using extra bounce to remove Abhishek Sharma, lower skid to get Ishan Kishan, and a fast, flat 92.7 km/h delivery that stayed low to dismiss Shivam Dube. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)

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