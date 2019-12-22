IND vs WI: Consistency vs unpredictability in series finale

Fans watch as Virat Kohli attends a practice session in Cuttack on Saturday. India take on the West Indies in the ODI series decider here on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Fans watch as Virat Kohli attends a practice session in Cuttack on Saturday. India take on the West Indies in the ODI series decider here on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

The last time West Indies defeated India in a bilateral ODI series was in May 2006. The next nine ODI series have gone in India’s favour, but at Barabati on Sunday, the Caribbeans will aim to break the sequence.

Thirteen years ago, West Indies were still a force to reckon with in world cricket. Many upheavals later —administration versus players fight, decreasing revenue, ouster of the controversial board president Dave Cameron etc. — they are now on recovery path. Yes, they won the 2016 World T20, but winning an ODI series against India in their lair could arguably be a bigger boost for them. With the three-match series tied at 1-1, this is probably their best chance.

It’s easier said than done, however. Nine months ago, in a similar situation — the ODI series going into a decider — Australia had trumped India. West Indies, for all their recent improvements, are no Australia. Their batting-heavy squad suffers from imbalance. If the hosts get a good start, they would be untouchable, for the tourists don’t have the bowling wherewithal to change the direction of the game in the middle-overs.

For any team that plays against India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the prize scalps. The India captain got out for four and a golden duck in the first two ODIs. But with regards to Kohli, the two single-digit scores were not even minor blips. In fact, West Indies should be wary of a response.

Kohli, as is his wont, is training hard. Even during India’s optional practice session here on Saturday, the intensity the skipper showed was an object lesson to any youngster willing make a career in this game. During the nets, one shot, a flick off the toes stood out. Navdeep Saini bowled top pace, in excess of 140kph. Kohli just stood, cocked and uncocked his wrists and walloped the fast bowler. From West Indies’ perspective, a lot will depend on whether they can dismiss India’s best batsman early.

Before that though, they have to get past Rohit. The second ODI at Vizag served as the latest example to how India’s vice-captain in this format could take the game away from the opponents. India usually struggle to recover when Rohit and Kohli get out early. Over the past six months, in five completed ODIs, twice India had to face situations where both Rohit and Kohli were dismissed cheaply in a match — the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Old Trafford and the first game of the ongoing series at Chepauk. India lost on both occasions.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are the men in form. Rishabh Pant can be devastating at the death, as the Vizag game would attest. But the common template for defeating India in white-ball cricket remains the early dismissals of the big two.

Batting-friendly conditions

The Barabati Stadium pitch is expected to be batting-friendly. So maybe, West Indies need to shore up their bowling if they want to pull off an upset. In the first ODI, where they had managed to remove Rahul, Rohit and Kohli inside 19 overs, they restricted India to a below-par 287/8. Sheldon Cottrell made early inroads. At Vizag, however, where the left-arm fast bowler was neutralised, the Caribbeans conceded 387 runs in 50 overs. Cottrell needs support.

Talking about Cottrell, he has been very impressive in the ongoing limited-overs series. His performance has helped him become a millionaire, with Kings XI Punjab forking out a whopping Rs 8.5 crore for the 30-year-old at the IPL auction.

“It’s definitely life-changing, because he is getting a million dollars to play cricket,” West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said at the pre-match press conference.

An India tour can change lives. Cottrell and Shimron Hetmyer — Delhi Capitals bought him for Rs 7.75 crore — are now super-rich. Similarly, in the context of Caribbean cricket, a series win in India could be epoch-making. Theoretically at least, talented kids back home drifting to the NBA and athletics might have their cricketing interest rekindled.

But winning in India is a massive challenge and Simmons pragmatically kept expectations at arm’s length. He spoke about the process instead.

“The thing is that we are trying to build something and the game tomorrow doesn’t influence the direction in which we are going. So I think all the guys know we want to play our best tomorrow and even though we play our best, we might not win. But we are trying to build something and we will continue to be in direction we are going.”

India’s bowling combination

Deepak Chahar’s injury, a flat pitch and the dew factor will influence India’s bowling combination. Saini is Chahar’s replacement and it needs to be seen whether the team management includes him in playing XI alongside

Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur. Playing three spinners, by bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal along with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, is an option as well. But in heavy dew, which is expected in the evening, going with three spinners could be fraught with risk if the hosts bowl second.

India vs WIndies, 3rd ODI: Live on Star Sports 1 & 3 — 1:30 pm

