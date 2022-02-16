IND vs WI: BCCI allows bigger crowds at Eden Gardens for final T20I

The third T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday will have a bigger crowd attendance after the BCCI’s permission to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

The CAB had requested to the BCCI to allow spectators in the upper blocks of all the stands at Eden. However, the cricket board has granted permission for the third and final game of the series.



“As discussed with other OB, as per your request, you can open up for the last T20 match against West Indies at Eden,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has emailed to CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya.

For the first two T20Is on Wednesday and Friday, some crowd has been allowed in the hospitality area and the Club House upper tier.

The three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad that preceded the T20Is, was played behind closed doors.

Bengal, however, has been witnessing a steady dip in the number of Covid cases. As per the West Bengal government data, just 133 new Covid cases were detected in the state on February 15.