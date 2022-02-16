scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Must Read

IND vs WI: BCCI allows bigger crowds at Eden Gardens for final T20I

The CAB had requested to the BCCI to allow spectators in the upper blocks of all the stands at Eden. However, the cricket board has granted permission for the third and final game of the series.

By: Express News Service |
February 16, 2022 2:23:28 pm
IND vs WIFor the first two T20Is on Wednesday and Friday, some crowd has been allowed in the hospitality area and the Club House upper tier. (File)

The third T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday will have a bigger crowd attendance after the BCCI’s permission to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

The CAB had requested to the BCCI to allow spectators in the upper blocks of all the stands at Eden. However, the cricket board has granted permission for the third and final game of the series.

Also Read |Who will be Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in 1st T20I vs West Indies- Ishan Kishan or Virat Kohli?

“As discussed with other OB, as per your request, you can open up for the last T20 match against West Indies at Eden,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has emailed to CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For the first two T20Is on Wednesday and Friday, some crowd has been allowed in the hospitality area and the Club House upper tier.

The three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad that preceded the T20Is, was played behind closed doors.

Bengal, however, has been witnessing a steady dip in the number of Covid cases. As per the West Bengal government data, just 133 new Covid cases were detected in the state on February 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2022 Auction: Most expensive buys
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 16: Latest News