Sunday, August 07, 2022

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?

India vs West Indies Live Streaming 5th T20I Live Telecast: India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be played at Central Broward Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

Updated: August 7, 2022 11:22:58 am
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Telecast at 8 PM. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs West Indies (IND v WI), 5th T20I Match Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma maintained his unbeaten record as captain in bilateral T20Is after India made short work of West Indies by 59 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Rohit Sharma’s side will again be facing the West Indies on Sunday and would be looking to finish it on a good note.

When will India vs West Indies 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be played on Sunday (August 7).

Where will India vs West Indies 5th T20I match be played?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be played at Central Broward Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will India vs West Indies 5th T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I match live?

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I live streaming online?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be streamed live on Fan code website and app.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 11:00:50 am

