IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Score Updates: India look to carry on momentum

India vs West Indies, 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India clinched the Twenty20 series against West Indies with a game to spare after winning the fourth by 59 runs. The Indians posted 191-5 and bowled out West Indies for 132 in the last over to the delight of the pro-India crowd.
With the series already under their pocked, India might test their bench strength in the fifth and final T20I. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan might get a look in. For West Indies, the Nicholas Pooran-led team would be looking to salvage some pride.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh
The final chapter of this West Indies-India series awaits us as the two lock horns in the fifth and final T20I in Lauderhill, Florida. India have of course taken the unassailable lead of 3-1 with their win in the 4th T20I. West Indies though, would look to finish a forgetful tour on a high, having won only once in the three ODIs and four matches of the shorter format.