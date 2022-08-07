scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Live now

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Score Updates: India look to carry on momentum

India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India are leading the five-match series 3-1.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 7, 2022 6:44:10 pm
IND vs WI 5th T20I Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score

India vs West Indies, 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India clinched the Twenty20 series against West Indies with a game to spare after winning the fourth by 59 runs. The Indians posted 191-5 and bowled out West Indies for 132 in the last over to the delight of the pro-India crowd.

With the series already under their pocked, India might test their bench strength in the fifth and final T20I. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan might get a look in. For West Indies, the Nicholas Pooran-led team would be looking to salvage some pride.

Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs India below.

Live Blog

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs West Indies from Central Broward Park Stadium, Lauderhill.

18:44 (IST)07 Aug 2022
IND vs WI 5th T20I: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

18:42 (IST)07 Aug 2022
IND vs WI 5th T20I: WELCOME!

The final chapter of this West Indies-India series awaits us as the two lock horns in the fifth and final T20I in Lauderhill, Florida. India have of course taken the unassailable lead of 3-1 with their win in the 4th T20I. West Indies though, would look to finish a forgetful tour on a high, having won only once in the three ODIs and four matches of the shorter format. 

4th T20I: Rohit’s India ensures another series win after beating WI by 59 runs

Rohit Sharma maintained his unbeaten record as captain in bilateral T20Is after India made short work of West Indies by 59 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. On a ground where the highest successful run-chase by any team is 98, a target of 192 was simply out of question, and the West Indies innings folded for a lowly 132 in 19.1 overs.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 06:38:00 pm