IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Score Updates: India look to carry on momentum

India vs West Indies, 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India clinched the Twenty20 series against West Indies with a game to spare after winning the fourth by 59 runs. The Indians posted 191-5 and bowled out West Indies for 132 in the last over to the delight of the pro-India crowd.

With the series already under their pocked, India might test their bench strength in the fifth and final T20I. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan might get a look in. For West Indies, the Nicholas Pooran-led team would be looking to salvage some pride.

Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs India below.