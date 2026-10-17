India Vs West Indies Live Score, 5th T20I: Toss and playing XI coming up from Bengaluru

India Vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: IND will take on WI. (FILE photo)

India Vs West Indies Live Score, 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Shai Hope’s West Indies in the fifth and final match of the five-match T20I series. The series is all square at 2-2 heading into the final game; however, rain threatens to loom through the evening

The cricketing aspect of the game, though, will challenge both teams, as this ground won’t favour them. The dimensions are small, and the wicket will be flat, making executing yorkers a premium for the pacers.

Story continues below this ad On the other hand, Indian batting has been pretty good through the bilateral event, but West Indies have been heavily reliant on Shai Hope and his performances. Whenever he has managed to score a century, as he did in the fourth game of the series, West Indies have flourished. Scroll down to follow highlights of India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Updates Oct 17, 2026 05:44 PM IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, 5th T20I: Mohammad Kaif on Iyer's captaincy “ Shreyas Iyer has to make it clear to all bowlers that we need attacking bowling on such pitches where you cannot get away by looking to contain. You only have to look to pick wickets. We are not able to bring the perfection and execution at the moment,” Kaif said. Oct 17, 2026 05:34 PM IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, 5th T20I: Mohammad Kaif on Kuldeep Yadav “First, they played Bishnoi. Now neither Bishnoi nor Kuldeep are able to play consistently. This is the irony. Zaheer Khan was young in the 2003 World Cup that we lost. It was overcast conditions also. But over time, he learnt. In the 2011 World Cup, he contributed and helped us win even in Indian conditions. So, with time you learn. But he also got that backing and was not dropped.” Oct 17, 2026 05:25 PM IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, 5th T20I: Mohammad Kaif on bowling “If you look at the 1983 World Cup final, we won due to our bowling. In the 2011 final, we restricted Sri Lanka to 270 and won. In the 2024 T20 World Cup final, we defended 170-odd against South Africa. So history says it. A good bowling team wins you trophies. So it is the responsibility of the captain to build a good bowling team. There is a lot of work to be done right now. You need to learn not to compromise on the bowling,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel. Oct 17, 2026 05:19 PM IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, 5th T20I: Morne Morkel on Shai Hope “In terms of the options that you have in the Powerplay to him [Shai Hope], the way that he scores, we would always like as a bowling unit to take the aggressive option. If we can bring the stumps in play, we want to try using our short ball to him and play along the lengths. If it's not swinging, how can we create angles on the crease? But like I said, we want to keep on bowling our best ball to him at all times” Oct 17, 2026 05:02 PM IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, 5th T20I: IND predicted XI Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav Oct 17, 2026 04:54 PM IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, 5th T20I: WI predicted XI Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph/Matthew Forde Oct 17, 2026 04:45 PM IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, 5th T20I: Hola! This is the final T20I, and it is the decider of what has been a thrilling series between India and the West Indies. It is hard to predict how much of a game we will have or if we will have one at all, but if we do have one, it will be another high-scoring thriller. Do stay with us to get all the live updates from the Bengaluru game. 98 sixes in 918 balls: How India-WI became fastest-scoring T20I series ever India and West Indies batters have produced the fastest-scoring T20I series ever over the last 10 days. (CREIMAS) The ongoing India-West Indies T20I series has seen an unprecedented, record-shattering onslaught of boundaries that leaves bowlers severely outmatched, driven by aggressive batters on flat, uniform Indian pitches. Despite the massive scoring, the series carries little meaningful context—coming months after one World Cup and years before the next—and will likely be quickly forgotten despite the carnage. (Read more from Lalith Kalidas)

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd