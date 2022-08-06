scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?

India vs West Indies Live Streaming 3rd T20I Live Telecast: India will face West Indies in the fourth T20I at Lauderhill, Florida.

By: Sports Desk |
August 6, 2022 11:46:52 am
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Telecast at 8 PM. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs West Indies (IND v WI), 4th T20I Match Live Streaming: India will gear up for the back-to-back T20I games against West Indies, starting at Lauderhill, Florida with the twin objective of winning the series and also firming up squad for T20 World Cup.

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and nothing would be more satisfying than a couple of thumping wins in front of the USA’s Indian diaspora, which is anticipating an enjoyable weekend cricket carnival.

In the third game in Basseterre, Rohit was forced to retire hurt with a back spasm when he was batting on 11 and it was more like a precautionary measure with a three-day gap in between games.

The Indian captain would like to continue his recent good form and positive intent in the two remaining games but at the same time would have the best seat to judge the form of some of his batters.Rishabh Pant has looked good in all his short stints at the crease and wouldn’t mind having a big one in front of a packed audience at Central Broward Park Stadium.

When will India vs West Indies 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will be played on Saturday (August 6).

Where will India vs West Indies 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at Central Broward Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will India vs West Indies 4th T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I match live?

The India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I live streaming online?

The India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will be streamed live on Fan code website and app.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

