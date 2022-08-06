IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India face Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies at Lauderhill

IND vs WI 4th T20I: All eyes on Rohit!

Suryakumar Yadav's awe-inspiring shots left all and sundry wide-eyed, he is expected to have his skipper Rohit Sharma for company at the top of the order. In the third game in Basseterre, Rohit was forced to retire hurt with a back spasm when he was batting on 11 and it was more like a precautionary measure with a three-day gap in between games.