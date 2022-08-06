scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Live now

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India face Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies at Lauderhill

IND vs WI 4thd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 6, 2022 7:03:56 pm
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live | India vs West Indies Live Updates | India West Indies 4th T20I Match Live ScorecardIND vs WI 4th T20I Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Ind vs WI.

India vs West Indies, 4th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shreyas Iyer’s performance will be under intense scrutiny as India gear up for the back-to-back T20I games against West Indies, starting on Saturday, with the twin objective of winning the series and also firming up squad for T20 World Cup.

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and nothing would be more satisfying than a couple of thumping wins in front of the USA’s Indian diaspora, which is anticipating an enjoyable weekend cricket carnival.

Follow all the live updates of IND vs WI below:

Live Blog

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between India and West Indies from Lauderhill, Florida.

19:03 (IST)06 Aug 2022
IND vs WI 4th T20I: Predicted XI's!

IND Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Ravi Bishnoi/Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

WI Predicted XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimon Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes/Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

18:58 (IST)06 Aug 2022
IND vs WI 4th T20I: Playing in different conditions will help during T20 World Cup preparation, feels Karthik!

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels playing in different conditions on the Caribbean tour will stand India in good stead while preparing for the various challenges Australian grounds will pose during the T20 World Cup later this year. 

18:52 (IST)06 Aug 2022
IND vs WI 4th T20I: All eyes on Rohit!

Suryakumar Yadav's awe-inspiring shots left all and sundry wide-eyed, he is expected to have his skipper Rohit Sharma for company at the top of the order. In the third game in Basseterre, Rohit was forced to retire hurt with a back spasm when he was batting on 11 and it was more like a precautionary measure with a three-day gap in between games.

18:49 (IST)06 Aug 2022
IND vs WI 4th T20I: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 4th T20I between India and West Indies. Shreyas Iyer's performance will be under intense scrutiny as India gear up for the back-to-back T20I games against West Indies, starting here on Saturday, with the twin objective of winning the series and also firming up squad for T20 World Cup.

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are two squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Telecast at 8 PM. (Twitter/BCCI)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 06:42:16 pm