IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India face Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies at Lauderhill

India vs West Indies, 4th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shreyas Iyer’s performance will be under intense scrutiny as India gear up for the back-to-back T20I games against West Indies, starting on Saturday, with the twin objective of winning the series and also firming up squad for T20 World Cup.
India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and nothing would be more satisfying than a couple of thumping wins in front of the USA’s Indian diaspora, which is anticipating an enjoyable weekend cricket carnival.
Follow all the live updates of IND vs WI below:
IND Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Ravi Bishnoi/Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
WI Predicted XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimon Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes/Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels playing in different conditions on the Caribbean tour will stand India in good stead while preparing for the various challenges Australian grounds will pose during the T20 World Cup later this year.
Suryakumar Yadav's awe-inspiring shots left all and sundry wide-eyed, he is expected to have his skipper Rohit Sharma for company at the top of the order. In the third game in Basseterre, Rohit was forced to retire hurt with a back spasm when he was batting on 11 and it was more like a precautionary measure with a three-day gap in between games.
