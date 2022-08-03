IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma retires hurt against West Indies

Updated: August 3, 2022 12:28:43 am
India captain retired hurt while batting against West Indies in the third T20I on Tuesday. The skipper appeared to have pulled a muscle near his waist as he left the field holding his back.
BCCI then confirmed through its official Twitter handle that Sharma had a back spasm and the medical team is monitoring the situation.
Rohit started like a house on fire when he hit Alzarri Joseph for a four and a six but while trying to take a single, looked to have hurt himself.
It couldn’t be ascertained whether it is more than a muscle pull or if he would be medically for the next two games scheduled in Florida on August 6 and 7.
Earlier this year, chairman of national selectors Chetan Sharma was asked how skipper Rohit Sharma would be dealing with the excessive workload considering he has had to deal with fitness issues over the years.
“Rohit Sharma is the No.1 cricketer in our country. He is playing in all three formats. It is important how we manage Rohit. Cricketers are professionals, they know their body. Rohit is absolutely fine, but yes we will have discussions with him from time-to-time. As far as the selection committee knows, he is absolutely fit and fine and ready to go.”
Earlier, after Sharma won the toss and invited West Indies to bat, they posted 164 for 5 against India.
Left-handed Kyle Mayers (73 off 50 balls) did punish the Indian attack with eight fours and four sixes in his kitty as he added 50 in 7.2 overs with skipper Nicholas Pooran (22 off 23 balls) after an opening stand with Brandon King that yielded 57.
For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets for 35 runs while Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh got one each.
(With PTI inputs)
