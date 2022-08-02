IND vs WI 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI: Will there be any change in India’s XI for 3rd T20I

Updated: August 2, 2022 5:14:44 pm
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI: India and Windies will be facing each other again withing 24 hours at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced a revised start time of the third T20 International. The second match on Monday night finished late, which was twice delayed because of luggage issues.
Left-arm paceman Obed McCoy decimated a star-studded Indian batting line-up with sensational career-best figures of 6 for 17 as the West Indies equalised the five-match series with a five-wicket victory in the second T20I. India captain Rohit Sharma said he will continue to back young bowlers and give them opportunities to showcase their skills at crunch moments of a game.
Probable Playing XI:
India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh
Subscriber Only Stories
West Indies Probable XI: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
IND vsWI 3rd T20I Pitch report– The pitch for the 3rd T20I is set to host its 2nd game in 24 hours. The Warner Park track in St Kitts proved that it has not been easy for batting in the international games. The second India-Windies game also displayed the same. As the match has been delayed, it will be even more difficult for the batters to make their mark in this match.
IND vsWI 3rd T20I Weather– The temperature of Basseterre city of St Kitts on August 2 (Tuesday) is expected to be 30° Celcius during the day and it may fall to 26° Celcius at night. According to weather.com, the sky will be partly cloudy during the day and night.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
India vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
Karnataka bulldozer model & shrinking Parliament space for Opposition
Police arrest manager, say four partners on the run
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Latest News
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI: Will there be any change in India’s playing xi for 3rd T20I
Naga Chaitanya on his Hindi debut in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan makes sure that everyone shines’
Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals how involved Nick Jonas is as a parent, hints when they’ll show baby Malti Marie’s face
Keep seasonal diseases at bay with these five monsoon essentials
Cabinet expansion soon, our government is doing good work: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Pune
Pelosi believed headed to Taiwan, raising tension with China
ICAR IARI Assistant Answer Key 2022 Released: Check how to download, raise objections
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament space for Opposition, soaring ED and failing startups
Hotter summers mean Florida’s turtles are mostly born female
Decentraland announces world’s first metaverse ATM
Darlings song La Ilaaj: Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj present a sweetly melancholic track ft Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma
Whitefly attacks lead to spread of cotton leaf curl disease in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan