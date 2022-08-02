IND vs WI 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI: Will there be any change in India’s XI for 3rd T20I

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI: India and Windies will be facing each other again withing 24 hours at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced a revised start time of the third T20 International. The second match on Monday night finished late, which was twice delayed because of luggage issues.

Left-arm paceman Obed McCoy decimated a star-studded Indian batting line-up with sensational career-best figures of 6 for 17 as the West Indies equalised the five-match series with a five-wicket victory in the second T20I. India captain Rohit Sharma said he will continue to back young bowlers and give them opportunities to showcase their skills at crunch moments of a game.

Probable Playing XI:

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Probable XI: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

IND vsWI 3rd T20I Pitch report– The pitch for the 3rd T20I is set to host its 2nd game in 24 hours. The Warner Park track in St Kitts proved that it has not been easy for batting in the international games. The second India-Windies game also displayed the same. As the match has been delayed, it will be even more difficult for the batters to make their mark in this match.

IND vsWI 3rd T20I Weather– The temperature of Basseterre city of St Kitts on August 2 (Tuesday) is expected to be 30° Celcius during the day and it may fall to 26° Celcius at night. According to weather.com, the sky will be partly cloudy during the day and night.