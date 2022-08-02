IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?

Updated: August 2, 2022 10:58:47 am
India vs West Indies (IND v WI), 3rd T20I Match Live Streaming: Left-arm paceman Obed McCoy’s career-best figures of 6 for 17 helped West Indies equalised the five-match series with a five-wicket victory in the second T20I. McCoy wreaked havoc in his two spells as India, after being put into bat, were bundled out for 138 in 19.4 overs.
The target was never going to be a problem for the West Indies batters as opener Brandon King smashed 68 off 52 balls but the hosts stuttered during the back-end before Devon Thomas’ unbeaten 31 off 19 balls sealed it in his team’s favour. He hit a six and a four off Avesh Khan.
The second T20I was pushed back by three hours due to late arrival of team kits. The third match will also be delayed by 90 minutes, the West Indies Cricket board said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.
When will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday (August 2).
Where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at Basseterre.
What time will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match start?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will start at 9:30 PM IST.
How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match live?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will not be available on TV in India.
How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live streaming online?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on Fan code website and app.
Teams (from)
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.
