scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?

India vs West Indies Live Streaming 3rd T20I Live Telecast: Cricket West Indies confirmed that thenthird T20I will also be delayed by 90 minutes.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 2, 2022 10:58:47 am
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Telecast: India's captain Rohit Sharma talks to keeper Rishabh Pant during their second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis. (AP)

India vs West Indies (IND v WI), 3rd T20I Match Live Streaming: Left-arm paceman Obed McCoy’s career-best figures of 6 for 17 helped West Indies equalised the five-match series with a five-wicket victory in the second T20I. McCoy wreaked havoc in his two spells as India, after being put into bat, were bundled out for 138 in 19.4 overs.

The target was never going to be a problem for the West Indies batters as opener Brandon King smashed 68 off 52 balls but the hosts stuttered during the back-end before Devon Thomas’ unbeaten 31 off 19 balls sealed it in his team’s favour. He hit a six and a four off Avesh Khan.

The second T20I was pushed back by three hours due to late arrival of team kits. The third match will also be delayed by 90 minutes, the West Indies Cricket board said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Explained: Civil code and govt stancePremium
Explained: Civil code and govt stance

When will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday (August 2).

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at Basseterre.

What time will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match live?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live streaming online?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on Fan code website and app.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Teams (from)

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 10:57:56 am

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

5

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
Live Updates

Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

Delhi HC says give mosquito repellant, hand sanitiser to students
Found with bullet at IGI

Delhi HC says give mosquito repellant, hand sanitiser to students

'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
Express Townhall

'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'

A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
Pune Inc | Every Tuesday

A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022 , Team India
CWG gets taste of Indo-Pak rivalry, Mizoram teen Jeremy gets the gold
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 02: Latest News