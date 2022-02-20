IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar takes two early wickets, walks off injured

India player Deepak Chahar had to retire to the pavilion with an injury in the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

The injury occurred when Chahar was bowling the 3rd over of the innings and suddenly pulled up while clutching his hamstring before a delivery. The physio was soon on the pitch to check on him and ultimately, Chahar had to leave the field.

It was an unfortunate blow for India because Chahar was on song, taking two vital wickets with Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope, both falling victims to his spell.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav unleashed his brute power on way to an explosive half-century and was well supported by Venkatesh Iyer as India posted a challenging 184 for five.

Suryakumar smashed seven sixes and one boundary in an exceptional display of clean-hitting before getting out for a 31-ball 65 in the final delivery. India smashed 86 runs in the final five overs.

Pace bowling all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten on 35 off 19 balls with four fours and two sixes at the other end as the duo put together 91 runs from 37 balls for the fourth wicket to help India recover from a mini middle order collapse.

Having put on a fifty-plus stand in just 32 balls, the duo of Shreyas and Ishan failed to convert their starts and got out in the space of seven balls.

The Windies spin duo of Hayden Walsh Junior (4-0-30-1) and Roston Chase (4-0-23-1) bowled brilliantly in the middle overs.