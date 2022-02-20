IND vs WI 3rd T20 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

IND vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE: India will be looking for a clean sweep against West Indies. (File)

Live Stream India vs West Indies match Online: With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant given a 10-day break, the home team is set to finally include the gifted Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the playing XI in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India secured their third successive series win with an eight-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I on Friday. With the T20 World Cup scheduled in less than eight months time in Australia, Rohit would look to try out new options, beginning with finding a reserve opener.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India have so far fielded the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel.

IND vs WI T20 Squad

India Squad for T20 series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

West Indies squad for T20 series: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

When is India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I?

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, will take place on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

What Time does IND vs WI 3rd T20I begin?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss at 6.30 PM

What are the venues for IND vs WI 3rd T20I?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be played in Kolkata, India.

How To watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I live on Star Sports, Hotstar.