IND vs WI 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: India win toss, opt to field against West Indies, Playing 11 named

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India and the West Indies will be facing each other again within 24 hours at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced a revised start time of the third T20 International. The second match on Monday night finished late, which was twice delayed because of luggage issues.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy Follow live score and updates from IND vs WI below.
We will field first, not looking at the conditions, but this is what we prefer to do. We want to capitalize on the powerplay, this is a small ground, a six hitting ground, the average score isn't big and we need to keep that in mind as well. The guys have been given the chance to express themselves, so the high-risk shots come into play, but we do understand that. I don't know about that, as a team we want to improve in all aspects of the game, but in the last few series, the left-arm seamers have done well against us. But it's not that the guys are struggling, it happens when you're trying to score quickly. But we do need to understand when we come up against certain bowlers, we just want to come out and express ourselves, that's what we want to continue doing. Just one change, Jadeja has been rested, Hooda is in.
The coin goes up and India have won the toss and have opted to field
The temperature of Basseterre city of St Kitts on August 2 (Tuesday) is expected to be 30° Celcius during the day and it may fall to 26° Celcius at night. According to weather.com, the sky will be partly cloudy during the day and night.
The pitch for the 3rd T20I is set to host its 2nd game in 24 hours. The Warner Park track in St Kitts proved that it has not been easy for batting in the international games. The second India-Windies game also displayed the same. As the match has been delayed, it will be even more difficult for the batters to make their mark in this match.
West Indies Probable XI: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh
After a narrow defeat to West Indies in the 2nd T20I, Rohit Sharma's India will look to buck up and win the 3rd one in order to get their noses in front in the 3rd T20I.