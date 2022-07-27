IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies live online

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The Indian head coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength. In the batting department, it is unlikely that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be preferred over Shubman Gill, who after two innings of 64 and 43 would not like to sit out.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming details:

When will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd India vs West Indies ODI will be played on Wednesday, July 27.

Where is the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI being played?

The 3rd India vs West Indies will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.

What time will the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI begin?

The 3rd India vs West Indies ODI will start at 7:00 pm in India (IST) and will begin at 9:30 am in Trinidad and Tobago (GMT).

Where can I watch the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI?

The 3rd India vs West Indies will be telecast on DD Sports.

Where will the 3rd India vs West Indies be live streamed?

The 3rd India vs West Indies will be available on FanCode.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.