IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies live online

Updated: July 27, 2022 12:40:13 pm
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The Indian head coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength. In the batting department, it is unlikely that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be preferred over Shubman Gill, who after two innings of 64 and 43 would not like to sit out.
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming details:
When will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?
The 3rd India vs West Indies ODI will be played on Wednesday, July 27.
Where is the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI being played?
Subscriber Only Stories
The 3rd India vs West Indies will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.
What time will the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI begin?
The 3rd India vs West Indies ODI will start at 7:00 pm in India (IST) and will begin at 9:30 am in Trinidad and Tobago (GMT).
Where can I watch the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI?
The 3rd India vs West Indies will be telecast on DD Sports.
Where will the 3rd India vs West Indies be live streamed?
The 3rd India vs West Indies will be available on FanCode.
Squads:
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.
India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drivePremium
Latest News
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies live online
Delhi L-G approves withdrawal of 15 cases against migrant workers for violating lockdown rules
‘Art is now all about out-of-canvas experiences’: Artist Akshita Gandhi
Chess Olympiad 2022: Exclusive immigration counters, exit corridors for players at Chennai airport
BTS receives four MTV VMAs 2022 nods, Blackpink’s Lisa makes history as first Korean soloist to make it to the list
Delhi: In a first, six women appointed as sub-registrars
Petrol Diesel Today Price: Check fuel rates in your city
Scientists defend T. rex as only species of mighty Tyrannosaurus
5G spectrum: Fifth round of bidding underway, auctions may conclude today
Helpdesks, awareness campaigns to help Delhi residents continue getting power subsidy after October 1
Behind the mask of Paulo Dybala: How the football-loving father’s dream got him playing and now almost in tears at the incredible welcome at Roma
Fresh snow supply protecting some glacier pockets in Karakoram ranges from retreating: Study