scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies live online

IND vs WI 3rd ODI live streaming details: The 3rd India vs West Indies ODI will be played on Wednesday, July 27.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 27, 2022 12:40:13 pm
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India to take on the West Indies in the third ODI on Wednesday. (Windies Cricket /Twitter)

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The Indian head coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength. In the batting department, it is unlikely that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be preferred over Shubman Gill, who after two innings of 64 and 43 would not like to sit out.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming details:

When will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd India vs West Indies ODI will be played on Wednesday, July 27.

Where is the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI being played?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

The 3rd India vs West Indies will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.

What time will the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI begin?

The 3rd India vs West Indies ODI will start at 7:00 pm in India (IST) and will begin at 9:30 am in Trinidad and Tobago (GMT).

Where can I watch the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI?

The 3rd India vs West Indies will be telecast on DD Sports.

Where will the 3rd India vs West Indies be live streamed?

The 3rd India vs West Indies will be available on FanCode.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of Satyender Jain

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of Satyender Jain

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 27: Latest News