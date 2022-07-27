IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India eye clean sweep against West Indies

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Having already won the first two ODIs of the three match series, India would eye a clean sweep finish against the West Indies on Wednesday, July 27. The visitors won the second match in Trinidad thanks to a thrilling innings from Axar Patel down the order, chasing 312 with two wickets and two balls to spare. Patel, who scored 64 off 35 deliveries also picked a wicket, returning with bowling figures of 1/40 in his nine overs and was adjudged the player of the match for the same.
India made a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies — the most against a team. In this backdrop, head coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength.
It is unlikely that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be preferred over Shubman Gill, who after two innings of 64 and 43 would not like to sit out. Arshdeep Singh might get a chance in place of Avesh Khan who was a bit expensive in the second ODI. On Wednesday, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda would like to deliver.
India head into the final match of the ODI series against West Indies after having ticked almost all the boxes in the first two games, which they won comfortably. The dead-rubber encounter presents India a perfect opportunity to hand Arshdeep Singh his debut for the Indian team after warming the bench.
BCCI has roped in Paddy Upton as the Indian team’s mental conditioning coach, this paper has learnt. Upton, 53, will start working immediately, from the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies that commences in Tarouba from Friday. The mental conditioning expert has already reached the Caribbean to join the team and his contract will run until the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of 3rd ODI between WIvIND from Queen's Park Oval. West Indies put up a strong fight in the first 2 ODIs but India always had the answers in tough times which is really good !! Who will win today? Stay tuned for live updates