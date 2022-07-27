IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India eye clean sweep against West Indies

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: Will Arshdeep Singh replace Avesh Khan in India’s playing XI?

IND vs WI Playing XI 3rd ODI: India's Arshdeep Singh. (Twitter/BCCI)

India made a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies — the most against a team. In this backdrop, head coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength.

It is unlikely that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be preferred over Shubman Gill, who after two innings of 64 and 43 would not like to sit out. Arshdeep Singh might get a chance in place of Avesh Khan who was a bit expensive in the second ODI. On Wednesday, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda would like to deliver.