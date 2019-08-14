Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming, India vs West Indies Live Stream: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: India take on West Indies in the third ODI in Port of Spain on Wednesday. With a win Indian will hope to brush off all the negative talks after World Cup exit in the semifinals last month. The first of the three-match ODI series was washed out after 13 overs of play in Guyana. India won the second match convincingly at the same venue. It is not predicted to rain in Trinidad on Sunday but Port of Spain might get some showers. Here is how you can follow the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies:

When is IND vs WI 3rd ODI match?

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI match is on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

What time does IND vs WI 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies Ind vs WI 3rd ODI match will begin at 20:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 19:30 PM IST.

Where will IND vs WI 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs WI 3rd ODI match?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will telecast on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.

How do I watch online streaming of IND vs WI 3rd ODI match?

The streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the updates at indianexpress.com.