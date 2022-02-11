IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Live Score Updates: India eye whitewash

Shikhar Dhawan will add more firepower to a ruthless India.(Reuters)

India eye whitewash as Shikhar Dhawan returns to add more firepower

The returning Shikhar Dhawan will add more firepower to a ruthless India, who are faced with the problem of plenty, as they eye a clean sweep of West Indies in an inconsequential third ODI in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Hosts India head into the final match of the series after having ticked almost all the boxes in the first two games, which they won comfortably. Senior opener Dhawan was among the four players, including a reserve bowler, who had tested positive for COVID-19 just four days ahead of the start of the ODI leg. But now that the southpaw is back, the Indian team could be forced to make few changes to its winning combination. In his absence, the team management opened with Ishan Kishan in the first game and the flamboyant Rishabh Pant in the second. [Read More]

The batting legend has seen the 50-over evolve during his international career spanning almost a quarter of a century. He tells Sandeep Dwivedi about the changes he has seen over the years and how they have added new dimensions to the format.

The first time I properly saw one-dayers was during the 1983 World Cup. I was just 10. Back then, I didn’t understand the intricacies of the game, it was all about enjoying cricket, being in love with it and spending as much time on the ground as possible.

And then came a big moment when I saw India winning the World Cup and a thought came to mind – one day I want to do this.

That’s where my journey started. While playing school cricket, it was all about playing for India for me. Having watched India win the World Cup, I wasn’t clear in my head if I wanted to play ODIs or Test cricket. Now when I look back, it was always Tests. Being an attacking batsman, I liked playing my shots but there was a realisation that if I did well in Test cricket, ODI selection would automatically follow. [Read More]