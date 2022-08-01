IND vs WI 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI: Will India make any changes in Playing XI for 2nd T20I?

Updated: August 1, 2022 4:37:42 pm
After a comprehensive victory in the opening match of the series, the Confident Indian side led by Rohit Sharma are all set to face Nicholas Pooran’s Men in Maroon in the second T20I of the five match series.
Another victory would only boost India’s confidence further as they look to gain momentum ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup later this year.It remains to be seen if the team management continues with the trio of Jadeja, Ashwin and Bishnoi, or bring in the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.
Teams (from):
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel
Subscriber Only Stories
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.
Predicted Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Weather report
It will be partly cloudy on Monday in Basseterre city in St. Kitts where the second T20I of the series is being played. The temperature is expected to be below 30 degrees Celsius and their are thin chances of rain during the match.
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Pitch Report
The second game of the series is being played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St.Kitts and the pitch has proven to be a low-scoring surface. It will helpthe pacers as the surface will provide swing and bounce. The team winning the toss will be looking to field first.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Latest News
Devendra Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut arrest: Central agencies act when they have evidence
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta Setalvad moves Gujarat HC for bail
Arivu claims he composed, wrote and performed ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, Santhosh Narayanan says me too
Do eye creams work for ageing Indians?
Nothing Phone (1) receives another OTA update: Here’s the full changelog
Punjab: Plea challenging Raghav Chadha’s appointment as advisory panel chairman disposed of
Sameera Reddy opens up about her back issues: ‘I’ve had a bad back since…’
Sylvester Stallone lashes out at producer Irwin Winkler for making Drago: ‘Irwin Winkler and family suck Rocky dry…’
IIM-Udaipur appoints Prof Ashok Banerjee as new director
Bangladesh levels T20 series with 7-wicket win over Zimbabwe
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without Nitish