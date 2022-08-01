IND vs WI 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI: Will India make any changes in Playing XI for 2nd T20I?

After a comprehensive victory in the opening match of the series, the Confident Indian side led by Rohit Sharma are all set to face Nicholas Pooran’s Men in Maroon in the second T20I of the five match series.

Another victory would only boost India’s confidence further as they look to gain momentum ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup later this year.It remains to be seen if the team management continues with the trio of Jadeja, Ashwin and Bishnoi, or bring in the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Weather report

It will be partly cloudy on Monday in Basseterre city in St. Kitts where the second T20I of the series is being played. The temperature is expected to be below 30 degrees Celsius and their are thin chances of rain during the match.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The second game of the series is being played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St.Kitts and the pitch has proven to be a low-scoring surface. It will helpthe pacers as the surface will provide swing and bounce. The team winning the toss will be looking to field first.