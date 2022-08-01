scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?

India vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd T20, When and Where to Watch IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Telecast: India will look to continue the winning run.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 1, 2022 3:14:07 pm
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I | IND vs WI 2nd T20I | India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live StreamingIndia vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Telecast at 8 PM: India are already 1-0 in the 5-match series. (AP)

India vs West Indies (IND v WI), 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma’s buoyant India will look to continue the winning run and extend their domination over the West Indies when they clash in the second T20 International here on Monday.

The visitors are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series. What separated the two teams in the first match was not only its all-round performance but also smart captaincy by Rohit who fielded his three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi.

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played on Friday (August 1).

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played at Basseterre.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will start at 8 PM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match live?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match online?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

 

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 03:07:05 pm

