IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?

Updated: August 1, 2022 3:14:07 pm
India vs West Indies (IND v WI), 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma’s buoyant India will look to continue the winning run and extend their domination over the West Indies when they clash in the second T20 International here on Monday.
The visitors are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series. What separated the two teams in the first match was not only its all-round performance but also smart captaincy by Rohit who fielded his three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi.
When will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match be played?
The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played on Friday (August 1).
Subscriber Only Stories
Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match be played?
The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played at Basseterre.
What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match start?
The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will start at 8 PM IST.
How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match live?
The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will not be available on TV in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match online?
The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.
Teams (from):
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Latest News
Do eye creams work for ageing Indians?
Nothing Phone (1) receives another OTA update: Here’s the full changelog
Punjab: Plea challenging Raghav Chadha’s appointment as advisory panel chairman disposed of
Sameera Reddy opens up about her back issues: ‘I’ve had a bad back since…’
Sylvester Stallone lashes out at producer Irwin Winkler for making Drago: ‘Irwin Winkler and family suck Rocky dry…’
IIM-Udaipur appoints Prof Ashok Banerjee as new director
Bangladesh levels T20 series with 7-wicket win over Zimbabwe
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without Nitish
Metaverse and blockchain gaming least affected by Terra-Luna crash: DappRadar
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Toyota Kirloskar reports highest monthly wholesales in July at 19,693 units
Pelosi heads for Singapore, but is silent on Taiwan