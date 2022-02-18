IND vs WI 2nd T20 Probable Playing XI: Will Ruturaj Gaikwad be in India’s Playing XI today?

Ruturaj Gaikwad who has been in red hot form but has only been warming the bench.(FILE)

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Probable Playing XI: India will be locking horns against West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series. India currently lead the series 1-0 after crushing the Caribbean side in the previous match. India had sealed the ODI series 3-0. But key players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant failed to perform.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who smashed 40 off 19 balls and helped India win the game, will be looking to continue his momentum in the second T20 also. The Indian team will now expect that Virat Kohli also repossesses his form when they take on the West Indies in the second T20 International in Kolkata on Friday.

India might take a call in the form of Ishan Kishan, who struggled in the first match. Rohit also has options in Maharashtra run machine Ruturaj Gaikwad who has been in red hot form but has only been warming the bench. Gaikwad is the perfect replacement for Kishan. As far as the bowling lineup is concerned, India might not be making any changes.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Probable XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.





West Indies XI: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr.