IND vs WI 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Match gets further delayed at St Kitts

IND vs WI 2nd T20: Hello and welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies which is delayed after hitting a technical snag. The Rohit Sharma-led team will take on Pooran's West indies and will look to build a solid 2-0 lead in the series. What separated the two teams in the first match was not only its all-round performance but also smart captaincy by Rohit who fielded his three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. Another victory would only boost India's confidence further as they look to gain momentum ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup later this year.