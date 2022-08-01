IND vs WI 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Match gets further delayed at St Kitts

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rohit Sharma’s buoyant India will look to continue the winning run and extend its domination over the West Indies when they clash in the second T20 International on Monday. The visitor are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series. Another victory would only boost India’s confidence further as it looks to gain momentum ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup later this year. Follow IND vs WI 2nd T20 live updates below
IND vs WI 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the 2 squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson
West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Devon Thomas, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes
Rohit Sharma was bang on the buck in the first T20 when he played a captain's knock of 64 runs off 44 deliveries. India will be hoping for their captain to find his form before the T20 World Cup comes around in October.
KL Rahul has not yet recovered sufficiently, after first undergoing successful surgery for a sports hernia, and then suffering from a bout of Covid-19. The senior Indian opener took to his social media and clarified things which has delayed his recovery. (READ MORE)
If it was Rishabh Pant who walked out an opener in the T20Is against England with Rohit, the first game against the West Indies saw Suryakumar Yadav filling that role. Suryakumar, who has turned out to be the seventh opener for India in T20Is this year, got going quickly (24 off 16 balls) until Akeal Hosein stalled his progress. It will be interesting to see if the team management carries on with its experimentation given that KL Rahul is not available for the time being.
Cricket West Indies pushed back the start of the second Twenty20 international with India on Monday by two hours because of “significant delays in crucial team luggage” arriving from Trinidad. “CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders,” it said Monday.
Probable XI: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies which is delayed after hitting a technical snag. The Rohit Sharma-led team will take on Pooran's West indies and will look to build a solid 2-0 lead in the series. What separated the two teams in the first match was not only its all-round performance but also smart captaincy by Rohit who fielded his three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. Another victory would only boost India's confidence further as they look to gain momentum ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup later this year.