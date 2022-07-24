scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies live online

IND vs WI 2nd ODI live streaming details: Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 24, 2022 2:02:38 pm
IND vs WI, WI vs IND,IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India to take on the West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday. (BCCI/Twitter)

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan will again look to make a statement as the Indian team, made up of fringe players, take on the West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday. Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.

Be it Dhawan and comeback man Shubman Gill’s aggressive opening stand, or Mohammad Siraj’s emergence as the leader of the bowling attack in the absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, India ticked all the boxes on Friday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming details:

Here’s all you need to know about the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies.

When will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

The 2nd India vs West Indies ODI will be played on Sunday, July 24.

Where is the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI being played?

The 2nd India vs West Indies will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.

What time will the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI begin?

The 2nd India vs West Indies ODI will start at 7:00 pm in India (IST) and will begin at 9:30 am in Trinidad and Tobago (GMT).

Where can I watch the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI?

The 2nd India vs West Indies will be telecast on DD Sports.

Where will the 2nd India vs West Indies be live streamed?

The 2nd India vs West Indies will be available on FanCode.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox
Explained

Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi
Agnipath scheme

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru
Know Your City

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

An SC scheme on which Punjab backs Centre claims, its own dept contests

An SC scheme on which Punjab backs Centre claims, its own dept contests

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 24: Latest News