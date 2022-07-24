IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies live online

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan will again look to make a statement as the Indian team, made up of fringe players, take on the West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday. Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.

Be it Dhawan and comeback man Shubman Gill’s aggressive opening stand, or Mohammad Siraj’s emergence as the leader of the bowling attack in the absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, India ticked all the boxes on Friday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming details:

Here’s all you need to know about the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies.

When will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

The 2nd India vs West Indies ODI will be played on Sunday, July 24.

Where is the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI being played?

The 2nd India vs West Indies will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.

What time will the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI begin?

The 2nd India vs West Indies ODI will start at 7:00 pm in India (IST) and will begin at 9:30 am in Trinidad and Tobago (GMT).

Where can I watch the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI?

The 2nd India vs West Indies will be telecast on DD Sports.

Where will the 2nd India vs West Indies be live streamed?

The 2nd India vs West Indies will be available on FanCode.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.