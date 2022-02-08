IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

LIVE Stream India vs West Indies match Online: Focus will be on vice-captain KL Rahul’s batting position on his return from a short break as a buoyant India aim for another demolition act against the West Indies in the second ODI to seal the three-match series on Wednesday.

The India spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar ran riot as they shot out West Indies for a meagre 176 and then skipper Rohit Sharma bossed the chase with a blistering 60, as the hosts recorded an easy six-wicket win at the Motera.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match being played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI begins at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday (February 9).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

