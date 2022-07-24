IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India look to seal the series in Trinidad

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India beat West Indies by three runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Having posted a total of 308, courtesy of captain Shikhar Dhawan’s 99-ball 97 and fifties from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, India inched past the Windies on the last ball of the match. The men in blue would look to clinch the three-match ODI series in Trinidad as the two teams take field on Sunday, July 24 for the second time. Follow India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live.
Ind Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh.
WI Probable XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
Mohammad Siraj had 15 to defend in the final over. Barring 2021 IPL, he has always featured in the list of bowlers with the worst performances in the death overs. Still, India were confident, says Yuzvendra Chahal as he was landing his yorkers in the game. Siraj produced at least five of them in the final over to choke Romario Shepherd, who had the game, to pull off a heist. As he produced his final yorker of the evening to nutmeg Shepherd in the final ball of the game, he walked ever so coolly as if he had done it all his life. (Read More)
Once Imran Khan famously asked Abdul Qadir to grow a goatee before a tour of England. If he had his way, he would have got him to wear a turban too. The ‘Conjurer from the East’ look was to give his crafty leg-spinner – with those hypnotic eyes and mesmeric run-up – an extra coat of mystery. By the end of the tour, the English couldn’t stop talking about the sly spinner who had tricks hidden in every joint of his magical wrist. (Read More)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and the West Indies. It was a thriller but India got across the finish line, inching past the West Indies by three runs to win the first of the three ODIs in Trinidad. The Shikhar Dhawan led side faced a different West Indies team and wicket than the one that Bangladesh played against and on. A more batting friendly and challenging one. "Feels like a win for us," the Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran had said after the match. The hosts would want to take inspiration from their last outing to stage a comeback in the series. India on the other hand, would like to clinch their second ODI series in a week, having already beaten England 2-1 last Sunday.