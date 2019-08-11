Ind vs WI 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: India take on West Indies in the second ODI in Trinidad on Sunday in the hope of starting on positive note after World Cup exit in the semifinals last month. The first of the three-match ODI series was washed out after 13 overs of play in Guyana. It is not predicted to rain in Trinidad on Sunday, and the two sides are expected to be seen in action on Sunday. Indian batsmen will be looking forward for some onfield action after not getting a chance to play in the first ODI. Here is how you can follow the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies:

When is Ind vs WI 2nd ODI match?

Ind vs WI 2nd ODI match is on Thursday, August 11, 2019.

What time does Ind vs WI 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies Ind vs WI 2nd ODI match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM.

Where will Ind vs WI 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ind vs WI 2nd ODI match?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will telecast live on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.

How do I watch online live streaming of Ind vs WI 2nd ODI match?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates at indianexpress.com.