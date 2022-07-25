scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Playing in the IPL helped me to produce match-winning knock, says Axar Patel

Chasing 312 to go 2-0 up in the three-match series, India needed 100 runs from the last 10 overs with five wickets in hand.

By: Sports Desk |
July 25, 2022 10:02:36 am
India's Axar Patel plays a shot against West Indies during the second ODI cricket match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.(AP)

Team India’s all-rounder Axar Patel said that he used the experience he gained from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to secure his maiden fifty that gave India a series-clinching victory in the second ODI match against West Indies on Sunday.

Chasing 312 to go 2-0 up in the three-match series, India needed 100 runs from the last 10 overs with five wickets in hand.

Patel smashed 64 not out off 35 balls, his fifth sixth sealing India’s thrilling victory with two balls to spare. Needing six off last three balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over the bowlers head for a six. Patel smashed five sixes and three fours in his innings.

“It’s very special. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series,” the 28-year-old said after collecting the man-of-the-match award.

“When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done because of our IPL experience.

“We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. This is my first ODI (series) after nearly five years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team.”

For the hosts, Shai Hope smashed 115 in his 100th ODI and captain Nicholas Pooran contributed 74 but it was not enough in the end.

Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson also scored half-centuries for India but the day belonged to Patel, who also claimed a wicket with his left-arm spin.

Shikhar Dhawan, leading a depleted India side in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, said the IPL experience had prepared them for such high-scoring chases.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Our domestic and IPL cricket keep us ready … As Axar said, he’s done it multiple times in IPL.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20 series.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms

Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic
Opinion

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 25: Latest News