scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Axar Patel brings West Indies down to earth

Axar Patel smashed a 35-ball 64 not out, including the winning six, to secure a series-clinching two-wicket win for India with two balls to spare. India leads the three-match series 2-0.

By: AP | Port Of Spain |
Updated: July 25, 2022 8:12:02 am
Axar Patel, IND vs WIAxar Patel is embraced by teammate Mohammed Siraj after hitting a six to win the second ODI cricket match against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

West Indies batters again took their team over the 300-run mark, with opener Shai Hope scoring a century in his 100th one-day international, but it still wasn’t enough to beat India on Sunday.

Axar Patel smashed a 35-ball 64 not out, including the winning six, to secure a series-clinching two-wicket win for India with two balls to spare. India leads the three-match series 2-0.

The West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first at Queen’s Park Oval, reaching 311-6 thanks to Hope’s 135-ball 115 — with eight fours and three sixes — and 74 from captain Nicholas Pooran, who clouted six sixes.

Also Read |IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer throws his hat in the ring to bat at No 3 in ODIs

India chased down the imposing target, scoring 312-8 in 49.4 overs. As well as No. 7 Patel’s match-winning innings, key knocks came from Shreyas Iyer (63 runs in 71 balls), Sanju Samson (54 in 51) and opener Shubman Gill (43 in 49).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Explained: Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their int...Premium
Explained: Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their int...
India's Axar Patel India’s Axar Patel plays a shot against West Indies during the second ODI cricket match at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

India started the last over needing eight runs for victory but with only two wickets left. Medium pacer Kyle Mayers (2-48) bowled the over and only two runs came off his first three deliveries, leaving India still requiring six runs off three balls.

Patel only need the one, smashing Mayers’ fourth delivery for six.

India won the series opener by three runs on Friday after West Indies chose to field first — reaching 305-6 in reply to India’s 308-7.

Both teams made one change Sunday from that match — injured Gudakesh Motie was replaced by fellow spinner Hayden Walsh for West Indies, while Prasidh Krishna lost his place in the India lineup to Avesh Khan, who returned 0-54 from six overs.

Shai Hope, IND vs WI West Indies’ Shai Hope celebrates after he scored a century against India during the second ODI cricket match at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Shardul Thakur was India’s most successful bowler with 3-54 in seven overs, dismissing both Hope, who was caught by Patel, and Pooran.

The series-concluding ODI is on Wednesday.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
No protests for Partha: Minister in ED net but Mamata, TMC play waiting game

No protests for Partha: Minister in ED net but Mamata, TMC play waiting game

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic
Opinion

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Explained: Making use of forex reserves

Explained: Making use of forex reserves

Fresh cracks in Meghalaya's ruling coalition after raid on farmhouse owned by BJP leader

Fresh cracks in Meghalaya's ruling coalition after raid on farmhouse owned by BJP leader

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 25: Latest News