Friday, July 29, 2022

IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

India vs West Indies Live Streaming 1st T20, When and Where to Watch IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Telecast: Rohit Sharma-led Team India to take on Nicholas Pooran's Windies.

Updated: July 29, 2022 1:22:39 pm
India vs West Indies 1st T20I | IND vs WI 1st T20I | India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live StreamingIND vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Team India ahead of the match. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs West Indies (IND v WI), 1st T20I Match Live Streaming: A full-strength Indian team in all its might will be looking to overwhelm West Indies in its bid to record a second successive clean sweep in the five-match T20I series starting Friday. With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (5 vs WI, 5 in Asia Cup (if India play final), 3 vs Australia, 3 vs South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event.

IND vs WI 1st T20 Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be played on Friday (July 29).

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match start?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will start at 8 PM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20 match live?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match online?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.

T20I Squads 

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

