IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s team will face Pooran’s men at Brian Lara Stadium

Friday, July 29, 2022
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 29, 2022 6:58:02 pm
India vs West Indies, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A full-strength Indian team in all its might will be looking to overwhelm West Indies in its bid to record a second successive clean sweep in the three-match T20I series starting Friday. Most importantly, the five-match series against West Indies, technically being played in three different countries (Trinidad & Tobago, St Kitts & Nevis and USA) will also give us a clear picture whether Kohli’s days of invincibility are over or not.

Follow live score and updates of Ind vs WI below

Live Blog

18:58 (IST)29 Jul 2022
IND vs WI 1st T20: Hello and Welcome

A Rohit Sharma-led India will take on West Indies in the 1st T20I. With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (5 vs WI, 5 in Asia Cup (if India play final), 3 vs Australia, 3 vs South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event.

IND vs WI 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

Team India ahead of the match. (Twitter/BCCI)

