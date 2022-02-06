IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli convinces Rohit Sharma to take DRS, results in Shamarh Brooks’ wicket

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday convinced current captain Rohit Sharma to take a successful Decision Review System (DRS) during the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The incident took place in the 21st over when Yuzvendra Chahal’s appeal for a caught behind was refused and Shamarh Brooks was adjudged not out by the on-field umpire. While Rishabh Pant was unsure about the edge when Rohit asked him, Kohli came in and convinced Rohit to take the review, saying ‘mere hisaab se out hai’ (It is out in my opinion).

Kohli’s judgment turned out to be right as Brooks was dismissed for 12 off 26 as India got their 6th wicket.

ICYMI – @ImRo45 : Kya hai? Out hai?@imVkohli : Mere hisaab se out hai.

Indian spin duo Chahal and Washington Sundar ran through a listless West Indies line-up to bundle them out for a meagre 176 in the first ODI which also happens to be country’s 1000th game in this format.

Chahal (4/49 in 9.5 overs) and Sundar (3/30 in 9 overs) wreaked havoc on slow track as the West Indies batters made a beeline to the pavilion, save Jason Holder (57; 4×6) and Fabian Allen (29), whose 78-run stand for the eighth-wicket helped the team go past the 160-run mark.

Put into bat, West Indies lost opener Shai Hope (8; 2×4) cheaply after he was castled by Mohammed Siraj (1/26) in the third over as the visitors lost their first wicket for 13. Hope had hit Siraj for two successive boundaries, but on the next his inside edge, while attempting a drive, shattered the middle and leg stump.

Brandon King (13;2×4) started with a boundary, and then was joined by one-down Darren Bravo (18 off 34 balls; 3×4), as the two tried to resurrect the innings, but could only add 31 runs for the second wicket. Bravo struck two boundaries off pacer Prasidh Krishna (2/29) in the sixth over, as the visitors crawled to 28/1 after six overs. The duo mixed caution and aggression as West Indies was poised at 39/1 after 10 overs.

But Sundar pegged back the visitors by removing King and Bravo in the 12th over as the visitors slipped to 45/3. Sundar first sent back King, who chipped it to short mid-wicket where Suryakumar Yadav took an excellent catch. And then he trapped Bravo in front of the wicket, using his straight and flat delivery.

Then it was Chahal, who took two wickets in two successive deliveries in the 20th over as he removed both hard-hitting batters Nicholas Pooran (18; 3×4), whom he trapped in the front. This was Chahal’s 100th ODI wicket. On the next, he cleaned up Kieron Pollard (O) with his googly that knocked the rival skipper’s off-stump. West Indies were in a spot of bother as they lost half the side for just 71. Chahal was on a rampage as he then removed Shamarh Brooks (12), who edged to stumper Rishabh Pant, as West Indies was teetering at 78/6.

However, Holder and Allen tried to take the game deep. While Holder struck four sixes, Allen hit two boundaries, before Sundar lobbed a return catch of his bowling to send Allen back. The team eventually was bundled out in 43.5 overs with Chahal removing last man Alzarri Joseph, to take his fourth.