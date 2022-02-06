IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

LIVE Stream India vs West Indies match Online: Team India will start their home assignment in 2022 with a three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The first ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On Saturday, Indian team management made sudden addition to their squad for the series opener. The young guns like Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan have been added, after Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer were tested positive for COVID and are staying in isolation.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren, Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr

India vs West Indies ODI Playing 11:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna/Mohammad Siraj

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Nkrumah Bonner/Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd/Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

Where is India vs West Indies 1st ODI match being played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does India vs West Indies 1st ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI begins at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday (February 6).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

For all the live match score and updates, follow http://www.indianexpress.com